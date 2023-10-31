That’s the message from Gwent Police who have released a statement after the sentencing of thug Ahmed Moshen.

Moshen, 25, left victim Jhaid Uddin, 24, having to live with an abdominal drainage bag for months after stabbing him 11 times outside a Newport arcade.

Her Honour Judge Lloyd-Clarke described Moshen as a danger to the public on sentencing at Cardiff Crown Court yesterday, October 30.

Now, Gwent Police have released a statement on the conviction, warning the public of the perils of knife crime.

DS Wendy Davies said: “Ahmed Moshen left the victim with serious injuries following the sustained attack.

“This was a frightening ordeal for everyone involved and I hope the victim can take some comfort from the fact that Moshen is serving a significant custodial sentence.

"Knife crime can have devastating consequences and while it remains rare in Gwent, I hope this sentencing shows that violence will not be tolerated and robust action will be taken against those responsible."

In April, Moshen cycled into Newport and stabbed Mr Uddin 11 times outside Starburst Amusement Arcade over what was deemed a trivial matter.

Despite being left with horrific injuries, including wounds to his chest, abdomen, pancreas and diaphragm, Uddin initially refused to co-operate with police and had to be summoned to magistrates to give evidence.

Due to the uncooperative nature of Mr Uddin, Moshen’s defence called for the case to be dismissed, however, because of the severity of the attack, Crown Prosecution pursued the conviction.

Eventually, on September 27, two weeks before trial, Moshen pleaded guilty to committing GBH with intent and being in possession of a bladed article – a large kitchen knife that has never been recovered.

Despite giving a 15 per cent reduction to sentence for early guilty plea, Judge Lloyd-Clarke described Moshen’s omission as given on conditions rather than being whole-hearted.

Ahmed Moshen was sentence to a over 11 years in prison (Image: Gwent Police)

Judge Lloyd-Clarke said Moshen posed serious psychology and physical harm to others with this attack a reaction to what Moshen thought was a “trivial matter”.

“If this is how you react to trivial matters it is concerning to how you will react to something more serious in the future,” said Judge Lloyd-Clarke.

Moshen’s previous convictions include two drug trafficking convictions.

He was locked up in 2018 for dealing heroin and cocaine and again three years later.

Moshen, of the city’s Alexandra Road, was sentenced to 11 years six months in prison.