Colin Luce, 34, breached his licence conditions following his release from prison on September 25.

He is now being recalled to prison.

Luce received a sentence of one year, 10 months and 30 days in prison for burglary at Cardiff Crown Court on 14 July 2023.

Colin Luce is being recalled to prison (Image: Gwent Police)

The 34-year-old has links to the Swansea area.

Those with any information are urged to contact the force.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting reference 2300362985 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

“Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”