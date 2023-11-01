Newly released figures from Gwent Police show shoplifting offences in the area rose by 48 per cent in the year ending June 2023, meaning there were nearly three shoplifting offences in that year for every two offences in the previous.

All five areas covered by the force posted an increase, with Newport suffering the second worst rise in Wales (45 per cent).

Neath Port Talbot was the only area in the country where shoplifting was down.

Shopkeepers at Pontypool Indoor Market say they are affording extra attention to suspicious shoppers amid the spike in acquisitive crime.

Mark James, 60, has not identified any shoplifting problems in the six weeks since he opened music store For The Record – something he puts down to experience, vigilance and the compact nature of the new shop.

“I’ve not had any problems in here but at my old place in the market we had a major theft,” he said.

“That person targeted my shop and knew exactly what he was doing. It was probably £500 worth of sixties records.

“It was not something done out of desperation, but I suppose that is a reason for the rise now. There’s more shoplifting in this area largely because of the poverty and desperation.”

In addition to the in-store CCTV, Mr James enjoys a wide view of the shop floor from behind the counter where he can usually keep track of all his customers at any one time.

Deb Trickey, 59, runs three stalls in the Indoor Market selling books, cards, and an assortment of alternative items such as incense and tarot cards at All Things Magical.

“I caught somebody stealing books and they said they thought they were free,” she said. “It’s actually the older customers, usually.

“Perhaps they can’t afford it. But, yes, I am always on the lookout – even when I’m busy.

“There’s a couple that come in. One will talk to me and the other one will do the stealing.”

Ms Trickey also says she had to relocate her incense products from the front of All Things Magical because they garnered a lot of interest from prospective shoplifters. She has also been the victim of a stolen Buddha.

“Lots of people find a way of getting free envelopes with their cards, but I feel bad for stopping them,” she said.

Gwent Police chief superintendent Carl Williams says the force remains committed to ensuring the region is “among the safest to live and work in Wales”.

“Theft, and particularly shoplifting, is not a victimless crime and can have a real impact on our communities, both on individuals and businesses," he said.

“We’re taking positive steps to reduce acquisitive crime across Gwent with initiatives such as We Don’t Buy Crime, which also works closely with local businesses. Officers from across the service recently took part in Safer Business Action Week, a National Business Crime Centre (NBCC) campaign aiming to protect local businesses from crime.

“As part of the initiative, officers from across the five local authority areas hosted a range of sessions with businesspeople to discuss the steps they can take to deter thieves, protecting their employees and premises from criminals and develop long-term solutions to combat issues affecting them.

“Officers from our neighbourhood teams also work to reunite people with their possessions and seek to bring those responsible for offences before the courts.

“We remain committed to making sure Gwent continues to be among the safest places to live and work in Wales. Shoplifting has risen nationally and, while our service is no exception, the numbers in Gwent remain low."