Donna Hitchings, 45, of Betjeman Avenue in Caldicot had assaulted a person occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 45-year-old had been sentenced to an 18 month community order on May 31, 2023.

However, Hitchings breached this order by failing to comply with requirements on July 19 and also September 27.

Hitchings attended a committal for breach hearing yesterday, October 31 at Cardiff Crown Court.

Judge Simon Mills ordered Hitchings to pay a £100 fine.

Hitchings must pay £5 every two weeks or serve seven days in prison as default.