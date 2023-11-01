Runners can now sign up for the ABP Newport Wales Marathon on Sunday, April 28, with the option of a half marathon distance available for the first time.

The first 500 people to register for the marathon distance can book their space for £39 for a 25 per cent saving on general entry.

Entries for the 10K and junior races will launch later this year.

Organisers Run 4 Wales have promised the half marathon route will be “flat and fast”, taking runners through the scenery of the Gwent Levels in between the start and finish points on Newport’s riverfront.

The marathon course has also been refreshed to provide extra opportunities for spectators and the local community to get involved.

Run 4 Wales are aiming the day will make for a “real festival of running” with the support of Associated British Ports and Newport City Council.

Chief executive Matt Newman said: “We’re so excited to be bringing back our marathon event to the streets of Newport and bringing them even more choice to runners by introducing the new half marathon distance.

“Our events in Newport are famed for their flat and fast courses, so they’re not to be missed for those looking to secure a PB. In fact, more than 70 per cent of marathon finishers have achieved a personal best since our first race in 2018,” he said.

Newport council leader Cllr Jane Mudd said the event had raised the profile of Newport and Wales as a “world-class visitor destination.”

“We’re very pleased to continue our longstanding support of the Newport Wales Marathon.

“I’m sure the buzz and excitement on race day will be even louder than in previous years, and we can’t wait to welcome the world back to Newport next April!”

To enter the race, visit www.newportwalesmarathon.co.uk/register.