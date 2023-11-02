A Caerphilly man is to stand trial after denying beating a woman.

Phillip Chmiel, 38, of Broadmead, Pontllanfraith, pleaded not guilty to wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm that took place on February 10, 2023.

Chmiel appeared in Cardiff Crown Court yesterday, October 31.

Judge Lloyd-Clarke set a trial date which has been listed as April 3, 2024.