POLICE are asking for help to find a man from Chepstow in connection to an assault investigation.
Officers investigating an assault would like to speak to Gareth Jenkins, 38, who could assist their enquiries.
They are also appealing for information to help find the man, who has links to the Monmouthshire area.
The force has urged people not to approach if they believe they have seen him, calling 999 instead.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call 101 or send a direct message to Gwent Police on Facebook or X (Twitter) quoting 2300368785.
You can also make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
