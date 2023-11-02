JACK DAVIES, 23, of Capel Newydd, Blaenavon was fined £120 after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a chest of drawers on August 7.

He must pay a £48 surcharge and was made the subject of a 12-month restraining order.

CONNAH MAIN, 29, of Neuadd Street, Abertillery was fined £500 after he pleaded guilty to sending a photograph which was indecent or grossly offensive on August 26, 2022.

He must pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs.

KYLE BUSH, 31, of Monnow Walk, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4042 northbound between the Old Green interchange and the Harlequin roundabout on March 25.

He was fined £400 and must pay a £116 surcharge and £85 costs.

NATHAN PRINT, 28, of Buchanan Close, Monmouth was fined £180 after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, causing criminal damage to a glass board game and possession of cannabis on January 25.

He must pay a £72 surcharge and £85 costs.

NATHAN HUGHES, 24, of Viaduct View, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £340 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 61mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on April 20.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KAROL FARAGO, 31, of Clytha Square, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 62mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on April 18.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

AARON EDWARD RAWLINGS, 32, of Wistaria Close, Newport must pay £192 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 75mph in a 50mph zone on Ty Coch Way, Cwmbran on March 24.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER HUDSON, 52, of George Street, Cwmcarn, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on April 25.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CASIAN STANA, 46, of Dewstow Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KIAN BENTON, 19, of Coleford Drive, Trowbridge, Cardiff must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Tyn-Y-Graig Road, Llanbradach, Caerphilly on July 5.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.