The takeaway is a first-time venture for the new management team, with the whole family getting involved.

Their menu will include all the British Indian classics, from chicken tikka masala to vindaloo and madras with all sorts of traditional delicious Indian cuisine in-between.

For those looking for that special meal for date night, they have a menu designed as special set meals for two, and for anyone who can’t deal with spice, there is the mild curry or typical British dishes available as well.

The Spice Mix management team said: “We are delighted to be opening our new family business The Spice Mix here in Caldicot.

"We look forward to sharing our love for Indian food with the community and providing them with freshly made, delicious meals.

“Everyone has been so welcoming, and we can’t wait to meet you all when our doors officially open!”

The team say they don’t have a favourite dish as they love all of their food, but they know how popular Indian takeaways are with people across the UK, so are hoping the locals will come to the Spice Mix for their favourite Indian meal.

To encourage those first customers, the Spice Mix is offering 10 per cent off every order and a free side order of poppadum and chutney until further notice. You can keep up to date with new offers by following their Facebook page.

Opening hours are mostly evening only, between 5pm-10.30pm Monday to Thursday, closing at 11pm Friday and Saturday, however they will be open earlier on Sundays, between 11am-4pm.

The takeaway is located at 10 Chepstow Road, Caldicot, NP26 4HY.

You can order online on their website, or via the mobile app, which can be downloaded on the app store, by scanning the QR code on their Facebook page.

You can also call to make an order on 01291 424 444 or 01291 901 147.