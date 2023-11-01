THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain covering the whole of the Gwent.
The forecaster is warning that strong winds and rain are expected to develop throughout the evening which may cause flooding and travel disruption.
The weather warning is in place from 6pm today, Wednesday, November 1, until tomorrow evening just before midnight, which will cover the majority of the Gwent.
The yellow weather warning for rain and winds means there will probably delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.
There is an amber warning in place from tomorrow at 6am until 5pm tomorrow afternoon and roads, bridges and railway lines may close, with delays to cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.
An amber warning means homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, with some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.
Fast-flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.
Hour by Hour Weather for Gwent today:
11 am: 70% chance of heavy rain, wind speed: 30mph, temperature 12C
12 pm: 60% chance of heavy rain, wind speed: 31mph, temperature 12C
1 pm: 40% chance of light rain, wind speed: 27mph, temperatures 12C
2 pm: 70% chance of heavy rain, wind speed: 33mph, temperature 11C
3 pm: 10% chance of light rain, wind speed: 29mph, temperature 11C
4 pm: 10% chance of rain, wind speed: 25mph, temperature 10C
5 pm: 5% chance of rain, wind speed: 24mph, temperature 10C
6 pm: 5% chance of rain, wind speed: 25mph, temperature 10C
7 pm: 10% chance of rain, wind speed: 23mph, temperature 10C
8 pm: 80% chance of rain, wind speed: 21mph, temperature 10C
9 pm: 90% chance of rain, wind speed: 25mph, temperature 10C
10 pm: 95% chance of rain, wind speed: 28mph, temperature 10C
11 pm: 95% chance of heavy rain, wind speed: 33mph, temperature 10C
It will stay unsettled with heavy rain and wind throughout the evening. It will continue throughout the day until 11.59. Minimum temperatures are 10C.
For tomorrow's outlook, the forecaster predicts: ‘Wet and windy for most of Thursday with coastal gales, possibly severe in places at first. Often cloudy with periods of heavy rain. Strong north-westerly winds persisted throughout the afternoon. Maximum temperature 11 degrees.
