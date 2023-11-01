Live

Police at scene of overturned vehicle on A4042, Newport

Emergency
Traffic
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

  • A vehicle has overturned on the A4042 at Croes y Mwylach roundabout in Newport.
  • Police are at the scene and those in the area are advised to take care when passing.

