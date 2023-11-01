Live LIVE: Weather and travel updates as Storm Ciaran to hit Gwent Traffic Weather Blaenau Gwent Monmouthshire Newport By Kasey Rees Share Yellow and Amber weather warnings in place for Rain and Strong Winds Motorists advised to plan ahead Weather and travel updates throughout the day Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Loading... Show more articles Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here