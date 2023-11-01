A town in Caerphilly has fallen victim to an increase in diesel theft which has seen the police arrest a man.
The force spotted that Rhymney has seen a rise in diesel theft and a man from the Pontlottyn area has been arrested.
He was charged with three offences of theft and one offence of attempted theft.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “Following an increase in theft of diesel in Rhymney a male person from the Pontlottyn area has been arrested and charged with three offences of theft and one offence of attempt theft.”
