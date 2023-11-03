SEAN BENNETT, 21, of Cwmynyscoy Road, Cwmynyscoy, Pontypool was banned from driving for three months for driving without insurance on April 30.

He must pay £594 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARIN BOWDEN, 28, of Heron Way, Duffryn, Newport was fined £461 after he pleaded guilty to sending Facebook messages which were indecent or grossly offensive on September 11, 2022.

He must pay a £180 surcharge and £85 costs.

DAVID GOUGH, 37, of Cromwell Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving on Cardiff Road when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on May 7.

He must pay £618 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MATTHEW LEIGH LEWIS, 36, of Montague Street, Abertillery must pay £370 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on Hill Street, Abercarn, Caerphilly when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on March 3.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TIMOTHY PURCELL, 41, of Victoria Street, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran must pay £1,650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty following a trial of harassment between January 28 and March 20.

He was made the subject of an 18-month restraining order.

AKO AKRAM, 27, of Commercial Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ETHAN ASHTON, 33, of High Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly was fined £307 after he admitted causing criminal damage to a window on January 16.

He must pay a £123 surcharge and £85 costs.

KIRK ATTEWELL, 41, of Argosy Way, Newport, was fined £384 after he admitted harassment in Rogiet between March 19 and April 9.

He must pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs and was made the subject of a 24-month restraining order.

DARYL WILLIAMS, 41, of George Street, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool must pay £702 in costs, a fine, surcharge and compensation after he was found guilty following a trial of assault by beating last Christmas Eve.

ASHLEY EDMUNDS, 34, of Oaks End Close, Glyn-Gaer, Gelligaer, Caerphilly must pay £337 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty following a trial of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.