MSs continued taking evidence on a 2,500-name petition, which urges the Welsh Government to ensure vulnerable adults can continue to pay with cash.

The petition was started by Mencap amid concerns that a move towards a cashless society discriminates against people with learning disabilities.

Darren Joyce, director of the Friendly Trust, a charity which helps people manage their money, warned that card-only rules can have a significant impact on someone’s mental well-being as well as their independence.

He urged businesses to display signs showing whether they accept cash.

During the meeting on Monday, October 23, Mr Joyce also called for support for businesses to keep a cash option as well as a radical change in the way people are taught about money.

Jack Sargeant, who chairs the petitions committee, suggested Welsh Government-funded organisations, such as museums, could be required to accept cash.

In the Welsh Government’s response to the petition, Jane Hutt explained that powers over access to cash are not devolved.

The social justice minister said: “Our levers are limited in this space as this is entirely a voluntary decision based on commercial considerations.”

However, Ms Hutt wrote that businesses will be encouraged to retain a cash option to ensure vulnerable people are not disadvantaged.

A new law, introduced by the UK Government, seeks to protect free access to cash withdrawals and deposits, but it does not cover acceptance of cash.

Almost 40 per cent of people still use cash to pay for something at least once a week, according to research from UK Finance.

In 2019, the Senedd’s economy committee warned that Wales was not ready to go cashless.

Following its inquiry, the petitions committee will produce a report and the Welsh Government must accept or reject each of its recommendations.