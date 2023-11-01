Dylan Willis, 28, is accused of the attempted murder of 25-year-old Cohen McCann in Cwmbran on Thursday, June 15.

The defendant of North Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was arrested following an incident at West Roedin.

Willis pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and grievous bodily harm (GBH) charges.

Willis, has also denied causing Mr McCann GBH with intent and GBH, causing GBH with intent and GBH to Paul Cawthra and having a knife in public.

In a trial preparation hearing today at Cardiff Crown Court Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Willis that he is to remain remanded in custody until his trial date.

He is due to stand trial on November 27 with the case expected to last 10 days.