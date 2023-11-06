Newport Bus is offering free rides to free-to-enter cinema screenings at The Riverfront Theatre on three special dates this month.

To get free bus travel to and from the viewings, customers just have to show proof of their cinema ticket to the driver on board.

Newport Bus says the offer is a way to “give back” to their loyal customers and the broader community.

“Travelling into and around the city centre on a Newport Bus is a no-brainer; it’s safer, greener and, for this event, it’s completely free,” said operations director Morgan Stevens.

“We are looking forward to getting the chance to meet and chat with our residents about our service, and to be collaborating once again with Newport Live.”

The free screenings at the Riverfront feature the following classic films:

• Singin' in the Rain (U) – 2pm, Friday, November 10;

• Beetlejuice (12A) – 11am, Saturday, November 11;

• Sleepless in Seattle (child-friendly showing, PG) – 10.30am, Friday, November 24.

All screenings will include a free hot drink and snacks.

Last week, Newport Bus launched their "No Brainer" campaign with a Hallowe'en-themed video, inviting "zombie drivers" to take the bus instead of car on their morning commute.

Mr Stevens said: "Our No Brainer campaign has been a significant part of our efforts to emphasize the benefits of using public transport in Newport, showcasing the positive environmental impact, cost-effective nature, and benefits to commuters that come with using Newport Bus."

The operator runs more than 40 services across Newport and south east Wales, accommodating more than seven million passengers per year.