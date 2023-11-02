Rick Stein has filled our screens with delicious foodie delights for over forty years and, on Hallowe'en, he was at an iconic South Wales bookstore!

Griffin Books gave the people of one of Wales’ most iconic seaside towns a treat when they got Davina McCall to Stanwell School to talk about her new book Menopausing, and now they presented TV-Chef royalty Rick Stein.

The Cornish cooking giant is held in the same regard as the first lady of TV-cooking Delia Smith – in fact, Griffin Books told us Delia and Rick were hanging out together just before the Penarth event...

Rick in town! With Bar 44's Owen Morgan, left, and Griffin Books owner Mel Griffin, centre (Image: Griffin Books)

Rick arrived to Paget Rooms for a sold-out event where he was interviewed by another chef extraordinaire to grace the town – one of the owners of the popular tapas restaurant Bar 44, Owen Morgan.

Rick spoke about his chef career and how he ended up spending a lifetime in the kitchen.

Then he gave what was described as really good practical advice to audience members about cooking – the central theme of the evening.

Rick was in town to promote his new book, 'Simple Suppers' (Image: Griffin Books)

Rick was in town to promote his new book Simple Suppers – which is about cooking simple dishes well.

He describes Simple Suppers as: “Recipes that are straightforward and informal - yet effortlessly delicious.

“The idea of supper appealed to me because it suggests an ordinary meal when one is not trying too hard; maybe something you're going to cook in your jeans and Polo shirt, a glass of vinho verde on the worktop.”

Rick was interviewed by tapas restaurant Bar 44 owner Owen Morgan (Image: Griffin Books)

The event was a sell out (Image: Griffin Books)

Griffin Books said the event went down a storm (excuse the pun… Rick came and went just before Ciaran arrived!)

“It went really well,” said a spokesperson for Griffin Books. “There was a lot of excitement in the room.”

And what is Rick like in the flesh?

“Really funny,” said Griffin Books. “And people found him really inspiring.”

Found out more about Griffin Books by going to their website, here.