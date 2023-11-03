A SPACE mission due to launch in the 2030s with the intention of studying how the universe was created, will have significant input from experts at Cardiff University.

Along with the actual technology involved, the university will feature prominently in the study and analysis of data to be collected from the LiteBIRD spacecraft, as it investigates the still present traces left over from the Big Bang which occurred some 13.7 billion years ago.

Saturday, October 28, saw a partial lunar eclipse as a shadow cast by the Earth clipped a portion of the Moon.

The next lunar eclipse will occur on Monday March 25, 2024.

The Andromeda Galaxy

If you are just starting out in astronomy, there are a number of objects for any potential bucket-list that one would like to observe.

Andromeda Galaxy Star Map - Credit EarthSky

Pinpointing certain stars and identifying the constellations will take time as they change with the seasons, along with the planets of our solar system.

However, one particular object adds a different dimension to the learning curve, that of locating and seeing for yourself, a galaxy.

Martin Griffiths, astronomer and science presenter at Dark Sky Wales, who is also director at the Brecon Beacons Observatory, spoke to use about Isaac Roberts, (1829 – 1904), engineer and businessman, who flew the flag for Wales as a pioneer in astronomy.

He said: "The autumn sky returns one of the most sought-after astronomical objects, the wonderful galaxy in Andromeda otherwise known as Messier 31.

"Noted by ancient astronomers such as Al Sufi in his Book of the Fixed Stars in 954 AD and described as seen through the telescope by Simon Marius in 1612, this object continues to draw observers and novice stargazers every season it appears.

"Included in Charles Messier’s catalogue of nebulous objects in 1764 as number 31, the true nature of this object eluded astronomers until the mid-20th century when it was discovered to be a galaxy, an “Island Universe” in its own right by Edwin Hubble.

"His work was the culmination of many observations regarding the true nature of the object and the tool of astrophotography was instrumental in revealing it.

"Before Hubble, Welsh astronomer Isaac Roberts took one of the greatest photographs of this wondrous galaxy.

"Roberts was born in Denbighshire in 1829, the son of a farmer. He grew up to become an engineer and amateur astronomer who built his own telescopes before commissioning Grubb Parsons to make him a 20-inch reflector, a very large telescope for an amateur.

"By 1883 he was experimenting with astrophotography and in 1885 he mounted the photographic plates directly at the prime focus of the 20-inch telescope to get larger images. In 1886 he exhibited his photographs at the Royal Astronomical Society of Liverpool, one of which detailed the nebulosity surrounding the stars of the Pleiades.

"On December 29, 1888, Roberts took what is now recognised as one of the greatest images in amateur studies.

"His subject was the Andromeda galaxy and his resulting plate revealed its spiral structure and the hint of resolution into stars. It was possibly the earliest photograph of the galaxy and although Roberts thought it revealed a solar system in the making, his image helped professional astronomers develop theories about these island universes which eventually led to our current understanding of galaxies and their place in the cosmos.

"Roberts eventually moved to Sussex and built a large observatory for the 20-inch where he continued to photograph the night sky. Roberts remained a member of the Liverpool Astronomical Society and became a Fellow of the Royal Geological Society.

"For his pioneering efforts in astrophotography, he was awarded the gold medal of the Royal Astronomical Society in 1895. After his death his wife donated money to French Astronomical Society which resulted in the biennial Dorothea Klumpe-Isaac Roberts prize, still awarded today.

"Roberts was proud of his Welsh heritage and spoke Welsh at home throughout his life. He left money in his will to Bangor, Cardiff and Liverpool Universities and now has a crater on the Moon named in his honour.

"The superb picture of Messier 31 remains the legacy of this far-sighted Welsh genius."

How to find the Andromeda Galaxy

This can be located with binoculars, appearing as a small, fuzzy, oval object.

The Andromeda galaxy is the nearest galaxy to our own Milky Way, at a distance of 2.5 million light-years.

Containing around one trillion stars, it measures a staggering 220,000 light-years across.

On clear nights, with good observing conditions, it can be seen with the naked-eye.

Partial Lunar Eclipse - Jason Mead

Meteor shower

The Leonids meteor shower starts on Monday, November 6, running until the last day of the month.

Peak activity is on the night of Friday November 17 into morning of Saturday November 18, with the expected hourly rate of meteors, ZHR, (Zenith Hourly Rate), around 15.

Situated in the constellation of Leo, the debris burning up in the atmosphere as "shooting stars" heralds from rocks and rubble left in the path of comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle, during its 33-year orbit of the Sun.

All observing can be done with the naked eye, so there is no need for a telescope or binoculars.

November’s Beaver Moon

November’s full Moon has, like other full Moons, several names, but one which is probably used more than others is Beaver Moon, so-called as the beaver population take shelter in their lodges, ahead of the winter months.

Beginner’s corner

As a help to beginners to find their way around the night sky, use the Moon during November to try and locate some bright stars on view.

On Friday, November 3, the Moon is positioned to the south of Pollux, the brightest star in the constellation of Gemini, the Twins.

On Monday, November 6, the Moon is positioned to the north of Regulus, the brightest star in Leo, the Lion.

On Saturday, November 11, the Moon is positioned to the north of Spica, the brightest star in Virgo, the Virgin.

On Monday, November 27, the moon is positioned to the north of Aldebaran, the brightest star in Taurus, the Bull.

Planets

Jupiter continues to dazzle in the southern half of the sky during November.

On Wednesday, November 1, Jupiter was at its closest to Earth, (perigee), with "opposition" – in line with the Earth and Sun, achieved on Friday, November 3.

As a result, Jupiter looks spectacular, with binoculars, (10 x 50 or larger), revealing Jupiter’s four inner moons, (showing as points of light near the planet).

A small telescope, (75 mm or larger), should reveal clouds in the form of bands on Jupiter’s disc.

On Saturday, November 25, the Moon will appear nearby.

While Jupiter is situated in the constellation of Aries, Saturn is also positioned to the south, in Aquarius. Try and locate the planet by using a nearby First Quarter Moon on Monday, November 20.

Venus dominates the morning sky in the east, rising about 4.5 hours before the Sun.

On Thursday, November 9, there’s a lovely pairing in the morning twilight as a crescent Moon pair up with Venus. Venus will appear to nestle just below the Moon.

Society Meetings

Barry Astronomical Society. Monday, November 13. 7pm. 'Amateur Astronomy – Recent Achievements in the Imaging of Deep Sky Objects' – Steve Lubbock. Barry Community Centre, Cemetery Road, Barry CF62 8BP.

Bridgend Astronomical Society. Wednesday, November 15. 7.30pm. ‘The Planets’ – Ian Ridpath. Meeting will be held via Zoom.

Heads of the Valley Astronomical Society. Tuesday, November 28. 7pm. ‘Telescopes’ – Tony Pearce. Learning Action Centre, 20 James Street, Ebbw Vale NP23 6JG.

Jonathan Powell, astronomy writer for the South Wales Argus

Moon phases

Third Quarter: November 5;

New Moon: November 13;

First Quarter: November 20;

Full Moon: November 27.

Sunrise/sunset times