The cost of living crisis has hit everyone financially over the past couple of years and has forced a lot of people into giving up luxuries, especially at Christmas.

This year, however, Asda customers can stock up on frozen Christmas dinner essentials in advance, packing the freezer to feed a family of six for just £4.17 per head.

Available to purchase in-store and online, the same products would have cost a total of £27.29 last Christmas in 2022, meaning this year, Asda customers can pick up a Christmas dinner for even cheaper, saving £2.29.

Plus, customers don’t have to buy all of the products to get the best value, as every product has reduced in price since Christmas 2022.

Here's how you can buy Christmas dinner for six from Asda for £25 – that's just £4.17 per person: https://t.co/K0lOYNUmGg Stock up your freezer for Christmas day📷📷 https://t.co/rJJonCFZPr — Asda (@asda) October 31, 2023

Christmas dinner products, that will feed a family of six for £4.17 per head:

Asda Frozen Medium British Turkey Crown (2.2kg) – now £16, was £16.50 in 2022

Asda Frozen Maple Pigs in Blankets (232g) – now £2.25, was £2.50 in 2022

Asda Frozen Yorkshire Puddings (220g) – now 98p, was 99p in 2022

Asda Frozen Pork, Sage and Onion Stuffing Balls (400g) – now £1.80, was £2.25 in 2022

Asda Frozen Parsnips (680g) – now £1.25, was £1.80 in 2022

Asda Frozen Brussels Sprouts (1kg) – now £1, was £1.25 in 2022

Asda Frozen Crispy Roast Potatoes (800g) – now 75p, was 80p in 2022

Asda Frozen Sliced Carrots (1kg) – now 97p, was £1.09 in 2022

Asda said: "This announcement follows Asda’s latest round of price cuts on 232 branded and own-label products, as part of its continued support for families impacted by the cost-of-living crisis.

"Insight from Asda’s latest income tracker also reveals that despite improvements in inflation figures, disposable income continues to fall for 60% of UK households, compared to the same time last year – with the lowest earning households having a deficit of £72 in disposable income per week.

"According to research commissioned by the British Frozen Food Federation (BFFF), 38% of people are buying more frozen food than last year, further showing the impact that these levels of inflation are having on consumer spending behaviour.

"38% of people are buying more frozen food than last year"





"Asda customers are already saving up for Christmas using the Christmas Saver Cashpot in the Asda Rewards app, after its launch in August. The feature enables customers to transfer savings from their Cashpot into their Christmas Saver Cashpot as many times as they’d like, up to a maximum amount of £300 in total."

For customers planning ahead, Christmas grocery delivery and click-and-collect slots are already available to book online at Asda.com or via the Asda app.

With over one million slots available in Christmas week, shoppers can get ahead of the festive season by adding their frozen dinner to their baskets early.