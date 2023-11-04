THE Murenger is one of the oldest pubs in Newport, and if you're looking for an old traditional pub with friendly staff then look no further

It sits on the top of the High Street and dates all the way back to the 17th century - beams inside the venue show the date of 1530.

We chatted to the new landlady Louise who took over the pub from Rob and Julie Jones who retired two months ago.

The Ye Old Murenger has a traditional and cosy atmosphere. Picture: NQ Staff (Image: NQ Staff)She said: “I took over two months ago as I really enjoy the atmosphere of the pub, I think that the locals are friendly.

“I think the pub is beautiful in general. It's very old and a classic Welsh pub which you don’t get many of these days.

“The former owners are lovely people, and they left this place in such a brilliant condition for me to take over as well.”

The pub feels like a traditional British pub, with a cosy atmosphere due to its dimly lit lights and frosted windows.

Ye Old Murenger is a Grade II-listed building because of its historic interest - and is believed to be haunted.

Ye Olde Murenger House known for its traditional british atmosphere. Picture: NQ Staff (Image: NQ Staff)There have been tales of various ghosts in the building, including an apparition of a woman who appears in one of the upper windows. The ghost of a serving maid has also been reported.

Louise said: “I have heard a few bumps in the night myself, I’m not going to lie, there have been a few and I wasn’t sure if people were winding me up.

“Above the bedroom on the first floor, there is another floor with an old living space and apparently there have been sightings of a lady in Victorian clothing running around frantically.

The pub serves original Soft drinks and alcohol and homemade food (Image: NQ Staff)“I was sleeping in the room below that, and I could hear people like running about like noises and bangs where it wasn’t really explainable.”

The pub’s unusual name comes from the medieval job of a “murenger” - a person who collected tolls for the repair of the town walls.

The pub was taken over by Sam Smith’s Brewery in 1980 and re-opened in 1983 - and as with all venues run by the brewery, does not play music, or have any televisions - and don't let yourself get caught on your mobile phone.

It has its own original selection of ales, lagers, soft drinks, beers, and cider.