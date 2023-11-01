The vehicle overturned on the A4042 at Croes y Mwylach roundabout in Newport at around 11:15 this morning causing the road to be partially blocked.

Police at the scene advised those in the area to take care when passing.

Images from the scene seamed to show that a trailer attached to a car had rolled over.

The incident caused queueing traffic in the area.

The incident was cleared at around 12:50pm and the lane reopened.