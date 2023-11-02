The forecaster is warning that strong winds and rain are expected to develop throughout the day which may cause further flooding and travel disruption.

The weather warning is in today until midnight, which will cover the majority of Gwent.

The yellow weather warning for rain and winds means there will probably delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.

There is an amber warning in place, today until 5pm. There is potential for large waves and beach material to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads, and properties.

Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, with some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.

Fast-flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life.

Hour by Hour Weather for Gwent

7 am: 10% chance of heavy rain, wind speed: 21mph, temperature 10C

8 am: 40% chance of heavy rain, wind speed: 18mph, temperature 10C

9 am: 20% chance of rain, wind speed: 22mph, temperature 10C

10 am: 60% chance of rain, wind speed: 28mph, temperature 10C

11 am: 90% chance of heavy rain, wind speed: 37mph, temperature 9C

12 pm: 80% chance of heavy rain, wind speed: 45mph, temperature 9C

1 pm: 40% chance of light rain, wind speed: 47mph, temperatures 9C

2 pm: 40% chance of heavy rain, wind speed: 45mph, temperature 9C

3 pm: 80% chance of light rain, wind speed: 40mph, temperature 9C

4 pm: 10% chance of rain, wind speed: 40mph, temperature 9C

5 pm: 10% chance of rain, wind speed: 38mph, temperature 9C

6 pm: 10% chance of rain, wind speed: 36mph, temperature 9C

7 pm: 10% chance of rain, wind speed: 33mph, temperature 9C

It will stay unsettled with Heavy rain and wind throughout the day until 11.59. Maximum temperatures 11C.

The outlook for Friday to Sunday is staying windy through much of the weekend, although calmer periods at times.

Occasional sunny spells but further showers or longer spells of rain are likely, sometimes turning heavy.