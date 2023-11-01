POLICE are appealing for information to find a man in connection with an assault investigation.
Officers would like to speak to Christopher Stock, 32, from Newport, in connection with an ongoing investigation.
They believe he could assist their enquiries.
Gwent Police have urged people to call 999 if they believe they have seen him and not to approach.
Stock has links to the Newport area.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) quoting 2300361931.
You can also make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
