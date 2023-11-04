We look at their cases.

Gary Morgan

A “predatory” paedophile was told by a judge he had sexually assaulted young girls "to satisfy his depraved desires".

Gary Morgan, 59, from Newport was convicted by a jury of historical offences committed in Pontypool during the 1980s and 1990s.

The construction industry worker had denied the charges and accused his two victims of lying during his trial.

Morgan was jailed for seven years.

Darryl Rees

A thug was jailed for a “disgraceful” attack on a vulnerable 80-year-old man with dementia on a busy street.

Darryl Rees, 36, pushed his victim to the floor after he’d walked out of a shop and mistaken the defendant’s girlfriend’s car as his niece’s vehicle.

The assault happened on High Street in Blackwood town centre last Christmas with CCTV footage showing the pensioner, who uses a walking stick, being grabbed by the neck.

Rees bundled him to the ground and left him on the floor before concerned members of the public came to help him.

The defendant from Cardiff was sent to prison for two years and four months after he admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Jamal Salah

A knifeman repeatedly slashed his victim in a terrifying attack after lying in ambush for him.

Jamal Salah, 30, sliced Mubarak Muhammad’s cheek, neck and head with a blade at a flat on Commercial Street in Newport city centre.

The complainant was attacked after he had gone back to a friend’s address with a woman at dawn on Friday, February 10 following a night out drinking.

Salah from Newport was jailed for four years and nine months after pleading guilty to wounding with intent.

Harrison Williams

A jealous thug strangled his girlfriend until she lost consciousness.

Harrison Williams, 25, from Blackwood subjected his partner to a campaign of domestic abuse and would continually falsely accuse her of sleeping with other men.

The defendant was jailed for more than three years after he pleaded guilty to a string of offences committed against the woman.

As well as strangling her, he had punched and kicked her during the course of several attacks last year.

Louis Summers

A convicted rapist who is 30 pretended to be 17 so he could go out with a teenage girl during an “elaborate deception”.

Paedophile Louis Summers, formerly known as Louis Beagan, even “celebrated his 18th birthday” with her and her family as part of the ruse.

They had no idea that the defendant from Newport was a sex offender and actually 12 years older than what he said he was.

Summers broke the terms of a sexual harm prevention order by staying overnight at the 16-year-old girl’s home where two boys under the age of 16 were staying.

He was jailed for 22 months.

Craig Roach

A dangerous driver was brought to a stop after he pushed through miles of traffic brought to a standstill following a fatal collision and sped off in the wrong direction before crashing into a police car guarding the crash scene.

Craig Roach, 42, from Croespenmaen, near Blackwood, forced his way through vehicles on the A465 near Resolven, close to Neath on the evening of Friday, September 8.

The defendant was dramatically halted in his tracks by a police stinger.

Roach pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, failing to provide a specimen and being in breach of a restraining order.

He was jailed for 20 months.