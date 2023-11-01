POLICE are appealing for information to find a teenage boy who has been reported as missing.
Tomas Miker, 15, was last seen at Brynithel, Abertillery on Sunday, October 29 and officers are concerned for his welfare.
He is described as being 5ft 3in tall, of slim build and has links to Cardiff – particularly the areas of Tremorfa, Ely and Splott.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2300368642.
“Tomas is also urged to get in touch with us to confirm that he is safe and well.”
