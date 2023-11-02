- Come behind the scenes with us as one of our reporters joins a police raid in Newport city centre.
- The raid is currently underway on Commercial Street and a police helicopter is currently in the air.
- Drugs worth nearly £4m have been seized in Newport city centre raids since March 2023.
