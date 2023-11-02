- A road in Rumney, Cardiff is closed both ways due to a serious crash after a suspected hit-and-run.
- Harris Avenue is closed both ways from Greenway Road to Trowbridge Road.
- The road has been closed since around 5:30am this morning following a serious accident.
- Crash investigation work is currently underway.
