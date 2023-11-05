It is the sixth November that Feed Newport have run the Wrap Up Newport Coat Appeal.

Cllr Trevor Watkins and his daughter, mayoress Catherine Karlson, attended the campaign launch in Pill, where they spoke about the appeal and issues facing homeless and vulnerable people this winter.

The scheme has the simple aim of collecting as many coats as possible to provide warmth and protection to those who need it most.

Getting involved is equally straightforward. Just drop a gently used coat at a designated collection point or arrange for a pick-up, if that is more convenient for you.

“The campaign organisers have made it as easy as possible to contribute, recognising that every coat donated brings us one step closer to warming someone’s heart,” Feed Newport have said.

Based on Commercial Road, Pill, the not-for-profit collaborates with local shelters and organisations that support the homeless to ensure every donated coat finds its way to someone in need.

“Wrap Up Newport is not just about the coats themselves; it’s about the impact they have on the lives of those who receive them.

“For someone sleeping rough on the streets or struggling to stay warm during the harsh winter nights, a donated coat becomes a symbol of hope.

“It offers comfort, protection, and a reminder that they are not alone,” they said.

The organisation has asked people in Newport to “spread the word” about the appeal and encourage friends and family to donate.

For more information visit facebook.com/groups/1002649380527554/