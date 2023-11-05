Eredita hair salon, owned by Katie Morgan and Bethan Bennett opened on November 1, 2022, in Broad Street, Blaenavon.

The pair, who had worked together previously, thanked their community for such an "incredible welcome".

Katie Morgan and Bethan Bennett own the salon together (Image: Eredita hair salon)

Ms Bennett said: “We have had such an incredible welcome from Blaenavon as a community and welcomed past and present clients through our salon doors over the past year.



“Having worked together for a number of years we decided to open Eredita Hair Studio in the close knit community that is Blaenavon.



“We are a modern stylish salon, keeping up to date with the latest training and trends.

“We look forward to welcoming new clients into our friendly salon and would like to thank everyone who has supported us the past year and continue to do so.”

Eredita hair salon salon is celebrating their first birthday (Image: Eredita hair salon)

The salon brings a little bit of Italy to Blaenavon - with Eredita meaning heritage in Italian.



Ms Morgan said: “Our hair brand is called Milkshake which is produced in Italy. It is natural and organic and, most importantly, not tested on animals.

“Blaenavon is widely known for the heritage, so it made sense to include that in our name, Eredita, meaning heritage in Italian.”

The pair amazingly turned the once-empty building into their salon in just over five weeks.

Ms Morgan has been in the hairdressing industry for six years whilst Ms Bennett, who is Beauty Works Extension trained, has been offering extension methods for four years and has been a hairdresser for eight years.

Beauty Works Extensions (Image: Katie Morgan)

The salon offers a number of treatments including: