The two-way car crash between a brown/bronze car and a black car took place on the A4042, close to the Rechem roundabout between Cwmbran and Pontypool, at around 1.30pm on Thursday, October 26.

The crash prompted a huge emergency services presence as personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service all attended the scene.

Four people were taken to hospital for treatment.

Gwent Police have now released information on the injuries of those involved.

The driver of the black car, a 54-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two 63-year-old women, who were both passengers in the brown/bronze car, suffered serious injuries, while the driver of the brown/bronze car, a 63-year-old man, received minor injuries.

The force is still appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including CCTV and dashcam footage is asked to call 101 or DM us social media quoting log reference 2300365055.”

At the time of the crash the A4042 was closed in both directions between the crematorium roundabout and the Rechem roundabout due to this incident.