This could be due to many reasons such as the anticipated increase of energy bills or wondering if it will still kick in after not being in use for so long (meaning costly repairs could be on the horizon).

But if you are unsure whether your radiators are working when the heating has been turned on for the first time this autumn and winter, there is one way to know if there’s a problem.

You can do this by checking how long it takes a radiator to heat up in your home.

How long does it take for a radiator to heat up?





When you turn your heating on, you should wait for a radiator to warm up - this should typically take around 5-10 minutes, according to British Gas.

It’s important to note that boiler systems can work in different ways, and some may work faster or slower than others.

However, if radiators aren’t heating up like they normally do, the most common reason is because they need bleeding.

But this doesn’t mean you have to bleed every radiator around the house.

Is it cheaper to keep the heating on low all day?





British Gas adds: “If your radiator’s hot at the top and cold at the bottom, it doesn’t need bleeding.

“But if it’s hot at the bottom and cold at the top, that’s a sure sign that it does.”

You can follow this step-by-step guide on how to bleed your radiator here.

The experts at British Gas advise: “Bleeding your radiators every so often keeps them working efficiently. That not only means a warmer home, but cheaper energy bills too.

“But if you don’t do it regularly, your radiators could start taking longer to warm up. Or they may not give out as much heat as they should.

“So, you could end up using more energy to heat your home, which is worse for the environment – and for your wallet.”

Other reasons why your radiator might not be getting hot could be due to a leak, blockage or thermostat issue.