The Caerphilly Cwtch, a former pub and hotel, the venue - which is close to Caerphilly Railway Station - is to go back to its former name The Railway.

The pub is well-known locally for its live music and sports, and is set to open next month.

National pub operator Amber Taverns brought The Railway, making it their seventh pub in South Wales.

Inside the Caerphilly Cwtch which will soon be known as The Railway (Image: Christie & Co)

Sam Frankland, property director at Amber Taverns said: “Amber Taverns are excited to be the new owners of this pub in the heart of Caerphilly.

“We are currently carrying out a major refurbishment of the building and will be taking it back to its roots by renaming it The Railway.

“We plan to open in early December and become a key part of the local community. The Railway will be Amber Taverns’ seventh pub in South Wales and we hope to open more in the near future.”

Amber Taverns sale of the pub was completed in under two months.

Graeme Clifford, business agent who handled the sale, said: “We generated interest from a broad base of buyers for our client, Redcat Pub Company, including developers, local pub operators and corporate pub companies, which shows that there are buyers keen to look in the area.

“We completed the sale in less than two months to Amber Taverns, who have a track record of successfully rejuvenating community pubs and following refurbishment, I’m sure they will create a new and welcoming venue for all.”