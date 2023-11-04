Torfaen Borough Council approved Ponthir Sports and Community Club’s application for a new two-storey clubhouse in June.

But the club has now put in a new planning application for a single storey building, while the existing pavilion will be converted to changing rooms in line with the plans approved in the summer.

The new application also includes plans for a new car park at the eastern end of the site, which is smaller than the area previously approved, and a delivery area.

According to a statement submitted as part of the application: “The ‘community’ part of the building would provide complementary facilities to those which exist close by in the Ponthir Village Hall and would enable a partnership to be developed to maximise the efficient use of both.”

The application also states the car park could be used by staff from the nearby Seren Fach Nursery to alleviate parking pressures in the area and it could also allow its car park to be used by “car sharers” who are set to be denied use of the adjacent School Close which, it says, is to be restricted to drop and collect operations only.

The club mostly operates in the evenings meaning it is closed when the nursery and nearby schools are open.

The application is being considered by Torfaen planners.