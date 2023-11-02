Richard Scatchard, 70, is considered a risk to the public, specifically women he forms relationships with.

Kelly Faiers, 61, was found dead at Scatchard's home in Blenheim Road, Minehead, on Sunday, October 15.

Police have been seeking Scatchard - said to have links to Gwent and South Wales - since around 10am on Monday, October 16, when they went to question him about the death and found he was missing.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Jess Aston said: “The circumstances of Kelly’s tragic death remain unclear. A forensic post-mortem examination has been carried out and proved to be inconclusive.

“We are waiting further test results to come back which we hope will enable us to provide Kelly’s family with the answers they deserve.”

Scatchard is described as white, about 5ft 11ins tall, of average build with short grey hair. He has a Scottish accent and has previously claimed to be called Richard Dunlop. The force warned that given the ‘amount of time since his last sighting there is a chance, he may look dishevelled.’

DCI Aston said: “As we have previously stated, Scatchard is a prolific user of dating apps and a number of years ago was convicted of sexual offences in which he administered drugs to his victims to enable his crimes.

“We have a number of hypotheses about what has happened to Scatchard but remain anxious given the risk he poses he could have formed a new relationship with one or more women.

“It is also possible he may be trying to avoid being seen by anyone given the publicity about this investigation and therefore would encourage anyone to contact us if they have an outbuilding or a remote building that looks like it may have been accessed by someone.”

Since appealing for information to find Scatchard, Avon and Somerset Police say they have received 55 reports of possible sightings of him.

The force received information that Scatchard may be using a grey Gepida Alboin Curve electric bike but it is believed he could have a normal push bike instead.

DCI Aston said: “Many of these as yet unconfirmed sightings have been in Minehead or in the surrounding areas and extensive searches by officers are taking place in those areas."

She added: “We are also working with other police forces across the country too. We know he has recent links to the Cornwall, Gwent and South Wales while previous links include the Cheshire and Leicestershire areas.

“Our absolute priority remains to locate Scatchard and see if he can assist with our enquiries.

“Richard, if you see this, it is not too late to do the right thing and hand yourself in.”

If you see Scatchard, do not approach, instead phone 999 and provide the call handler with the reference 5223259285. If you know where he may be call 101 and give the same reference number.