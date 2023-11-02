Harris Avenue in Rumney, Cardiff, was closed both ways from Greenway Road to Trowbridge Road due to a serious crash.

South Wales Police were called at around 1.50am this morning after receiving a report that two women were involved with a crash involving a car.

The two victims aged 35 and 45 were taken to the University Hospital of Wales. Their injuries are thought to be serious but not life-threatening, according to the force.

The driver failed to stop and fled the scene.

A 34-year-old man has from Rumney has now been arrested in in connection with the incident and taken to Cardiff Bay police station.

A spokesperson from South Wales Police said: "At around 1.50am this morning a report was received of two females having been in collision with a car on Harris Avenue, Rumney, Cardiff.

"The driver of the car failed to stop and left the scene.

"The two victims, a 45-year-old woman from Trowbridge and a 35-year-old woman from St Mellons, were taken to the University Hospital of Wales where their injuries are being treated as serious but not life threatening.

"Following extensive enquiries, a 34-year-old man from Rumney was located in the Beddau area. He has been arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Cardiff Bay police station where he is being questioned."

Although Harris Avenue was closed for more than seven hours traffic seemed to cope well, according to the AA.

The road has since reopened.