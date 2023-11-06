Newtown Motors moved from its site at Somerset Road – which it had occupied since the garage and car sales business was first established in 1964 – in September 2022. It is now located just over the road at the showroom and forecourt on Avondale Road.

But the firm had asked Torfaen Borough Council to confirm which parts of the site, which had expanded over its six decades in business, can be used for other retail uses.

A letter which was part of the application stated a mixed use planning application is being prepared for the site that stretches from Station Road to Somerset Road.

The letter said there are no firm plans for retail use but stated: “This is not to say that the elements in question will certainly be used for retail purposes, but clarity of the legality of such use is sought.”