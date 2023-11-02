Tim Bishop is part of the reformed Royal British Legion in Caerleon. As part of the annual poppy appeal poppies are placed on lampposts around the village.

Tim said: "The very first poppies were placed around the one way system in Caerleon. I'm a very keen cyclist and instead of going on my usual Sunday ride I thought I'd ride 100 miles around the poppy route to remember the fallen.

"The following year I did my first Tommy's 100 mile challenge on a 1944 BSA Second World War bicycle. The support was amazing. It was bringing history back to life as supporters watched a Second World War soldier cycle around the village.

"Last year I took a group of cyclists over to Ypres in Belgium on a battlefield tour and visited the graves of three individuals who never came back from the First World War.

"Seven hundred young men left Caerleon District for the front line. Two of the individuals had known graves, William Wollan and Percy Scannell, but the third, Edgar Morgan, was not found and is named on the wall at Tyncote Cemetery.

"After that I came up with the idea of a 24-hour challenge and cycled the distance from Caerleon to the Menin Gate, which was 300 miles.

"This year I brought the Tommy challenge back as it's as tough as doing 300 miles on a normal bike.

"This time of year is important to me as it's a time to reflect on all that have served, those who gave all and more importantly those who are still struggling now from resent conflicts.

"I served in the Royal Corps of Signals. I joined as a junior soldier at 16 and completed 24 years service. I served in the UK, Cyprus, Germany, Bosnia, Kosovo, Norway and Afghanistan.

"Some of my own friends didn't return, some have been taken far to early and others have ended their own life's because they couldn't cope. That is why I will always continue to ensure nobody gets forgotten."

This year's ride saw Tim joined by support riders who helped make sure he was safe and he stopped every 10 laps at Ye Old Bull Inn for water and to see his support team.

He said: "The support by the whole community was amazing, a true community spirit with individuals donating online or to the support team while out walking."

He said: "The event took me 12 hours with eight hours 40 of it being in the saddle. I ended the ride with a toast to absent friends."