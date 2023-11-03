Housing association Newport City Homes (NCH) has agreed to pay £50,000 for the site, which sits at the end of a row of garages between Gaer Park Drive and Shakespeare Crescent.

A council report shows the depot is “surrounded by NCH land” and is “no longer utilised” by the local authority.

The £50,000 sale is the “best price obtainable”, according to the report.

“Given the condition of the property, being vacant for a number of years and deteriorating from a lack of maintenance and occupation, this is a fair reflection of market value for this type of property, and alternative use would be difficult due to where the asset sits and the access rights over the land,” the report read.

“The proposal supports the partnership between the Council and NCH for the provision of social housing.”

Laura Lacey, the city council’s cabinet member for infrastructure and assets, agreed on Thursday, November 2, to the proposal to sell the depot.