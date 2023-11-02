The incident, which the police are classing as anti-social behaviour (ASB) and criminal damage, took place at 7.45pm on Sunday, October 22, and 11.15pm on Monday, October 23.

Two of the damaged bins were at the bus station, while the other was in the High Street.

Officers would like to speak to the two boys in the picture about the incident.

Crime and disorder reduction officer for Blackwood, PC Adam Lang said: "Bin fires are often linked to youth anti-social behaviour.

Police want to speak to this boy about the Blackwood bin fires (Image: Gwent Police)"Deliberately setting fire to bins is mindless, dangerous and could put people’s lives at risk. It could also damage another person’s possession which is also a criminal offence.

“We won't tolerate any form of ASB because we know it has such a harmful impact on our communities. Everybody should feel safe in their own home and in their neighbourhoods.”

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service’s head of arson reduction and home safety Kevin Yates said: "Responding to bin fires means there will be a delay should a serious incident occur, which may involve a risk to life.

“At a time when all blue light responders are extremely busy, actions that may seem like a bit of harmless fun can endanger the lives of others who would require our services.

“I would ask those responsible to consider if it was one of their loved ones who required rescuing, in either a fire or a vehicle, how would they feel if their needless actions endangered their lives.”

Anyone with any information about the fires is asked to call 101 quoting log references 2300360593 and 2300361267, or get in touch via social media.

People are reminded they can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.