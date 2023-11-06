For most people, the change will be as simple as hooking up their home phone handset to their internet router, say BT – but there are concerns that people who may not have a strong connection or digital skillset may be left behind.

The telecoms provider will contact people across Wales about switching to the new service next spring.

Digital Voice will replace the old network (PSTN), which BT say is becoming more difficult and expensive to maintain and will be switched off by December 2025.

Customers in some English regions, including London, as well as Northern Ireland have already been invited to make the change.

Steven Pitman, 60, feels the change “has to happen” even if the outcome is less than perfect.

“Unless they’ve got everything correct, it’s going to be another disaster. Unless they’ve sorted good Internet reliability in Wales, we’re going to sound like Norman Collier," he said.

“That is how Voiceover IP sounded when it was first launched. Hopefully, technology has moved on. Routers have come a long way, so that should help.”

Melissa Urquhart, 59, from Ammanford, said she was hearing about the planned change for the first time.

“I use my landline and I have older family members calling me every day.

“If they take that way, how are they going to phone me if they need something in the night? I have got aunties who are 94 and 98 years old. I can assure you they know nothing about this and they are not using mobile phones.

“It needs to be advertised on radio and television.”

Callum Matthews, from Newport, says it is the “right thing to do”.

“Landlines are still going to be available, just internet based. Everyone’s got the internet,” he said.

“There are companies inputting full fibre infrastructure into rural areas for this exact reason.”

BT say they will not initially “proactively switch” customers with a healthcare pendant or disclosed additional needs, as well as those who only use landlines or have no mobile signal.