The appeal has been renewed after Jenkins was reportedly spotted in B&M in Chepstow on both Monday, October 30, and Tuesday, October 31.

Police want to speak to Jenkins, 38, in connection with investigations into an assault.

He has links to the Monmouthshire area.

People are told not to approach him if they see him, but to call 999 immediately.

Anyone with further information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or message on social media, quoting reference 2300368785, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.