HARVEY BEECHAM, 19, of Alexandra Road, Ynysddu, Caerphilly must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Commercial Road, Wattsville on March 31.

MICHAEL DANIEL WOODHEAD, 21, of Manor Road, Abersychan, Pontypool must pay £304 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on April 23.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NATALIE BOURNE, 34, of James Street, Tredegar must pay £500 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A4046 in Waunllwyd, Ebbw Vale on April 25.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

NAOMI BURKE, 40, of Pant Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly must pay £288 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport at the Maesglas East roundabout on April 30.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW COLE, 40, of White Avenue, Newport must pay £402 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Duffryn Drive on April 26.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

KHALIDA PARVEEN HOSSAIN, 64, of Vivian Road, Newport must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 on Cardiff Road, Belle Vue on April 2.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

PHILIP GEOFFREY HUNT, 62, of Highfield, Caerwent, Monmouthshire must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road, Llansoy on April 2.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

RHIAN JONES, 32, of Woodland Terrace, Senghenydd, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the B4263 at Bowls Terrace/Mill Road on April 28.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.