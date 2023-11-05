JAMES ALDRIDGE, 23, of James Street, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Commercial Road on May 6.

He was fined £300 and must pay a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.

STEFAN MEADOWS, 26, of King Street, Brynmawr was sentenced to a 24-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on February 27.

He must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, complete a 29-day ‘Building Better Relationships’ programme, a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £100 compensation.

TERRI LOVELL, 39, of Yard Row, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUKE MUNDY, 31, of Phillip Court, Newport must pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 30mph zone on B4237 at The Coldra, Chepstow Road on June 27.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

JESSICA SHAW, 32, of James Terrace, Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £206 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A472 on Main Road, Maesycwmmer on April 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

GRANT STRATHEARN SINCLAIR, 50, of Maindiff Drive, Abergavenny must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road, Llansoy on April 28.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NATHAN SMITH, 30, of Berthin, Greenmeadow, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Ty Gwyn Way on September 4.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TRACEY ANN TREHERNE, 58, of Lon Y Celyn, Nelson, Caerphilly must pay £245 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the B4251 in Cwmfelinfach on April 27.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALEX LEWIS, 30, of Oakland Terrace, Rhymney, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.