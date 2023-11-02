The popular soft drinks brand has confirmed that its tour will once again be hitting the road this year.

The bright iconic red truck travels around the country each year as it helps communities get into the festive spirit.

Decorated with fairy lights, Coca-Cola fans have been able to enjoy a can of Coca-Cola Classic, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar or Diet Coke in the past when the truck arrives.

Hi Tim!



We can confirm that there will be a Truck Tour this year however our team are still finalizing the details so keep an eye on our socials for updates.



Thanks



The Coca-Cola Team ❤️ — Coca-Cola GB (@CocaCola_GB) October 24, 2023

Although dates have not been announced, Coca-Cola has hinted that it could be on its way.

Coca-Cola confirms Christmas Truck Tour return for 2023

At the end of October, one keen fan asked the soft drinks giant whether the tour would be back for this festive season.

Quizzing Coca-Cola on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, the user, Tim, wrote: "Hey @CocaCola_GB is there going to be a truck Christmas tour this year?"

To which, the brand replied: "Hi Tim! We can confirm that there will be a Truck Tour this year however our team are still finalizing the details so keep an eye on our socials for updates. Thanks The Coca-Cola Team."

At the time of writing, neither the tour dates nor the iconic 'Holidays are Coming' Coca-Cola Christmas advert have been released.

Popular stops for the Coca-Cola truck over the years have included Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff to name just a few.

To keep up to date on tour date announcements and other news, keep an eye on its X account via the handle - @CocaCola_GB.