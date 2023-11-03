A staggering 85 per cent of survey respondents have encountered mould in their homes, according to new research.

In the same study, almost one in 10 Brits (nine per cent) have no idea that mould can lead to health issues.

As a result of the study, Homebase has created a heatmap to help Brits know where the hotspots are as well as some advice on how to deal with mould issues head-on.

Study Homebase's mould hotspot map for the most common places that mould is found. ( Homebase) (Image: Homebase)

The home and garden experts conducted a study of over 2,000 Brits to uncover how serious the mould crisis is.

Over one in five (22 per cent) sleep each night with dangerous mould in their bedroom, while 15 per cent have mould in their kitchen, according to the research.

The worst space for mould was the bathroom with almost half of respondents (49 per cent) reporting issues.

Homebase also identified windows as a "problem spot" with 14 per cent having mould issues.

Is mould bad for your health?





Any type of mould in the home can be dangerous, according to Homebase.

However, ‘stachybotrys chartarum’, or black mould as it is more commonly known is toxic and can cause a huge range of health issues for humans and even pets – with children at a greater risk.

A fifth of the UK (19 per cent) currently have toxic black mould in their home.

Milder symptoms of black mould, according to the NHS, can include headaches, skin rashes and respiratory damage, while long-term exposure to mould can cause chronic illness.

If you're repeatedly exposed to it, you can inhale toxic trichothecenes, which can lead to the development of chronic inflammatory response syndrome.

How to deal with mould in your house

Experts at Homebase have suggested the following tops to remove mould safely:

You should treat any damp issues first, as this can be a driving factor. Then, remove mould by wiping down walls and surfaces with a fungicidal wash, which can be left for 24 hours before thoroughly rinsing with clean water. Wear protective gear such as rubber gloves and a face mask, as mould spores can travel in the air when cleaning.

If you're worried about mould, Jimmy Englesoz, Product Manager at Ronseal and all-round DIY pro, has recommended anti-mould paint which he says "can make a huge difference".

He added: “Fundamentally, these paint products make the surface of your walls inconducive for mould to live on, whether it’s a chemical that prevents the mould directly or a formula that insulates the walls.

“It’s a common mistake for people to use Anti-Mould Paint and then paint over with a colourful paint.

"Anti-Mould paint needs to be your topcoat with the biocide protecting the surface of your walls to work correctly.

"If you paint over it, you’re painting over the protective barrier and giving mould a surface it can live on.

"Also, try to avoid condensation building up for 24 hours while the paint sets.

"If you’re painting in a bathroom and then shower straight after, allowing moisture into the room will impact the finish and therefore the effectiveness of the biocide as a result.”