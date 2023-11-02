The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy wind and rain across Gwent that has been active since 6pm on Wednesday, November 1, and will remain active until 11.59pm tonight, Thursday, November 2.

This is combined with the 15 flood alerts issued for Wales during the day - including one in Gwent.

Heavy winds and rain have been hitting the area all day, with some disruption to travel, as expected, with Traffic Wales South reminding everyone to drive to the poor conditions throughout the day.

There are restrictions for strong winds still in place on the M48 Severn Bridge in both directions between junction two for the A466 Wye Valley Link Road (Chepstow) and junction one for the A403 (Aust). They have been in place since around 10am this morning.

Drivers have been coming off the motorway on the eastbound carriageway at junction two J2, or West at junction one, around the roundabouts and back on to cross the bridge, which remains open.

Cars have not been the only transport impacted by the weather, as many flights to and from Bristol and Cardiff Airports were either cancelled or delayed.

Travellers were advised by the airports to leave extra time for journeys and confirm up-to-date flight information with their airlines online before commuting.

The Met Office has issued a forecast for the rest of this evening, with heavy wind and rain expected to continue, before being confined to the north.

The strong winds are expected to slowly ease overnight, bringing some clear spells in, with a minimum temperature of three degrees.

There has been a suggestion from the Met Office that Friday could bring some brisk winds and possibly heavy showers in some inland areas, but sunny spells with breaking cloud is expected for much of South Wales from tomorrow, with no further weather warnings issued.