MYLES PATEL, 25, of Pisgah Close, Talywain, Pontypool was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance, driving without a licence and failing to stop on the A472 at Hafodyrynys on May 19.

He was fined £350 and must pay £140 and £85 costs.

RYAN BALL, 27, of Channel View, Penygarn, Pontypool must pay £146 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Avondale Road, Cwmbran on April 15.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JONATHAN DAVIES, 36, of Coed Main, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 20 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Llanfabon Drive, Trethomas on June 22.

He was fined £600 and must pay £85 costs.

LEANNE POULTNEY, 44, of Beaufort Hill, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

CALVIN HOOPER, 29, of Feering Street, Newport must pay £258 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for riding a motorbike without insurance and without a licence on Corporation Road on April 18.

His driving record was endorsed with seven points.

TOYAH KATE SMALL, 31, of Charlotte Green, Newport must pay £294 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4245 at Magor Road, Langstone on April 29.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROBERT LIAM AYRE, 33, of Longfellow Road, Caldicot was banned from driving for two years for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on St David’s Close, Chepstow on May 20.

He must pay £1,014 in costs, a fine and a surcharge.

KELLY CLIFFORD, 44, of Tredomen Terrace, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly must pay £242 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 Newport Road, Trethomas on April 29.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

IAN FRANCIS EDWARDS, 56, of Llanfair Discoed, near Chepstow must pay £1,014 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 at Caerwent on April 29.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ROBERT KYLE HARRIS, 37, of Commercial Road, Llanhilleth, Abertillery must pay £305 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for driving when he was using a hand-held mobile telephone on Avondale Road, Cwmbran on April 16.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHANIE LAWRENCE, 45, of Bryn Golau, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £294 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the B4263 on Mountain Road on April 29.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEAH MICHELLE PUCKETT, 39, of Court Meadow, Langstone, Newport must pay £182 in costs, a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 at Caerwent, Monmouthshire on April 29.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.