The arrested man is currently in police custody.

According to Torfaen Neighbourhood Officer's official X - formerly Twitter - account, the warrant was obtained under Section 23 of the Misuse Drugs Act 1971.

The officers were acting on intelligence received by local residents.

The warrant is another move in Gwent Police's crackdown on drug offences, following a major cannabis farm bust in Newport city centre earlier on Thursday, November 2.