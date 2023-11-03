ONE man has been arrested after police carried out a drugs warrant in Penygarn area on Thursday morning.
The arrested man is currently in police custody.
According to Torfaen Neighbourhood Officer's official X - formerly Twitter - account, the warrant was obtained under Section 23 of the Misuse Drugs Act 1971.
The officers were acting on intelligence received by local residents.
The warrant is another move in Gwent Police's crackdown on drug offences, following a major cannabis farm bust in Newport city centre earlier on Thursday, November 2.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article