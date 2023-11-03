The force issued an appeal to find Gareth Jenkins who has links to the Monmouthshire area on Tuesday, October 31.

Officers would like to speak to the 38-year-old in connection with an investigation into an assault.

This week Jenkins has been spotted in B&M, Chepstow on both Monday 30 and Tuesday 31 October.

If you believe you have seen Jenkins Gwent Police have warned to not approach him and instead call 999.

“Anyone with any information on his whereabouts can call 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2300368785.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”